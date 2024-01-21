The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.78 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

