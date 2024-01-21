The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

EL stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

