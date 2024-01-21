The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $185.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.50.

SAP stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $163.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

