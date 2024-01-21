The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

