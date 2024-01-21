The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,847. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.78 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

