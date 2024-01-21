The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.70. The firm has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

