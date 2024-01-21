The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

