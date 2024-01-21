The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $163.00 at UBS Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $150.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

