The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.95

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and traded as low as $25.37. The RMR Group shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 100,639 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RMR. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

