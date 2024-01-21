Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.56 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

