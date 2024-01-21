Threshold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.95 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $297.20 million and $18.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,634.47 or 1.00038890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011402 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00212929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02953979 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $19,312,074.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

