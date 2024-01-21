Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $148.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.