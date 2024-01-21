Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

