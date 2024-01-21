Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 925 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,461,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

