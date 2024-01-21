Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 654 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 601,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 841.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $8,448,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

