Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

