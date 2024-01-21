Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

