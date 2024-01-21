Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP opened at $239.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.