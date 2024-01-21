Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

