Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $435.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $439.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

