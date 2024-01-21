Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,318 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

