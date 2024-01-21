Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 774 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 31,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

