Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.61 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.65 billion and approximately $41.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,549,401 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,529,597.0001955 with 3,457,079,999.680073 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2688525 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $44,021,657.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

