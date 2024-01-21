Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.14

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $23.95. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Get Touchstone Climate Transition ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.