Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $39.02. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 28,114 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 136.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

