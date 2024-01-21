Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.33 and traded as high as C$13.69. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 194,858 shares traded.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.31.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

