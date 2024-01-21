Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.37. 10,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

