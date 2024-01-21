Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

