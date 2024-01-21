Truist Financial Cuts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $93.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

