U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

