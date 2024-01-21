UMB Financial (UMBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.69 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

