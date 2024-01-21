Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
