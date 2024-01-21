Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lessened by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.27. 2,272,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

