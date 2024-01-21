United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Releases Earnings Results

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBOH opened at $18.25 on Friday. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

