United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.67. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

