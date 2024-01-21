Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $481.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 177.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 2,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

