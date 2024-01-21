UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

