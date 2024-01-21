Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. Vale has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 24.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

