Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

