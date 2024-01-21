VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH opened at $288.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

