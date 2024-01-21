Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.41. 13,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 26,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
