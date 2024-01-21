Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 317,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

