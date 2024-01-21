Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 9,933,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560,651. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

