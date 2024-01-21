Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.