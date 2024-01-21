Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

