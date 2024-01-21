Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $46,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

