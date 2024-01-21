Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.71. The stock had a trading volume of 842,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,560. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.33. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
