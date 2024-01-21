Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

