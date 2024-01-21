Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $5.36 on Friday, reaching $443.29. 4,836,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.74 and its 200-day moving average is $412.22. The company has a market cap of $354.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $443.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

