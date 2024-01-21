Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,438. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

